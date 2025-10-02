 
Dave Chappelle says he fears going to home

Dave Chappelle airs his thoughts on free speech in his home country

October 02, 2025

Dave Chappelle speaks out against threats on free speech 

On stage, Dave Chappelle chose to speak out against the threats to free speech in the United States at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, adding he feared returning to his home country.

In front of 6,000 audience members, the comedian is part of over 50 artists invited to the event, as he says, “Right now in America, they say that if you talk about Charlie Kirk, that you’ll get canceled,”

 The 52-year-old adds. “I don’t know if that’s true, but I’m gonna find out.” He then added, “It’s easier to talk here than it is in America.”

"They’re going to do something to me so that I can’t say what I want to say," The Closer star notes.

In other news, Dave has released his documentary which he made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially titled Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place. Now it is called Dave Chappelle Live In Real Life; it screened at the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF). 

The documentary shows how the comedian, along with his peers and friends, helped his community at the time of lockdowns.

