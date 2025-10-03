Duchess Sophie arrives in Congo to support women rights

Sophie Wessex has returned to the Republic of Congo to mark a special occasion.

The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived at Congo’s to help and support women amid the ongoing conflict.

The Royal Family then appreciated her efforts in an Instagram post, as they lauded her contributions towards the Commonwealth.

On the Royal Family’s official website, it is revealed: “The Duchess of Edinburgh has returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The visit comes as the United Kingdom marks the 25th anniversary of Women, Peace and Security and UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and builds on The Duchess of Edinburgh’s previous visit to the DRC in 2022.”

The description added: “The Duchess of Edinburgh met women peacebuilders working at the grassroots level to highlight their work supporting local peace initiatives and witnessed the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, particularly on women and girls.”

“This visit follows The Duchess’s first to the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2022,” they noted.