Travellers to face FIRs for overspeeding on motorways, warns minister

ISLAMABAD: Motorists driving above 150 kilometres per hour on motorways will face registration of first information report (FIR), warned Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Aleem Khan has directed the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) to ensure full enforcement of overspeeding and axle-load policies.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance and strategy of the NHMP, the minister said vehicles exceeding 120km/h would face fines, while driving beyond 150km/h would lead to criminal proceedings.

He stressed that accidents must be prevented through awareness campaigns, pamphlet distribution, and warning boards at entry points.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the Motorway Police's performance and ordered the withdrawal of all official staff serving at officers' residences, saying police personnel should not act as barbers, cooks, or attendants. He added that officers must dedicate themselves to public service, not personal comfort.

The minister also reviewed proposals to outsource the vehicle fitness inspection system and introduce electronic monitoring similar to developed countries. He instructed the NHMP to submit concrete plans to improve vigilance against crimes on motorways.

Issuing a one-week deadline, the minister demanded clear improvement in performance, warning of strict measures otherwise. He said only efficiency and accountability would justify future incentives for the Motorway Police.

"Holding offices is not a privilege but a responsibility to serve the nation," he remarked.