Pakistan, UAE discuss upgrading railway network to boost trade

Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani (left) pictured during a meeting with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei. — Geo News

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani met United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei with the two sides focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development and railway modernisation.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Global Rail Infrastructure Conference and Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Kayani and Al Mazrouei discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in upgrading Pakistan's rail network with the aim of boosting trade, enhancing connectivity, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The ministers reaffirmed the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and expressed their shared commitment to advancing mutual prosperity and promoting environmentally responsible transport solutions in the region.

Thanking Al Mazrouei and the UAE government for their warm hospitality and for hosting a conference and exhibition that provides a vital platform for knowledge exchange and international collaboration,

Kayani praised UAE's visionary infrastructure initiatives, especially the landmark Etihad Rail project, which he described as a model for regional connectivity.

The meeting concluded on a cordial note, with both parties agreeing to continue close engagement on the identified areas of partnership.