Prince William reveals 'manifesto' for monarchy during his reign?

Prince William talks about his plans to bring change to 1,100-year-old monarchy

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 03, 2025

A royal expert has raised a question following Prince William’s candid interview, where he talks about his plans to bring change to 1,100-year-old British monarchy.

The Prince of Wales has also said protecting his family was the most important thing for him when his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles became ill.

Prince William was speaking to Eugene Levy for the Canadian actor's TV travel show.

The normally guarded British heir said he sometimes felt "overwhelmed" by family matters and vowed to keep his children safe from any excessive intrusion by the media.

Sharing a clip of Prince William’s show, royal expert Richard Palmer said “Eugene Levy has managed to get more out of Prince William than any interviewer has ever done, I think. Prince William talks about his plans to bring change to our 1,100-year-old monarchy, the perils of being weighed down by history, and wanting to be in control, not controlled.”

Another royal expert Chris Ship tweeted, “A manifesto for the monarchy during his reign?”

He further said, “A rare look into the future as Prince William opens up about his plans & how he wants to make a lot of changes at the palace when he becomes King.”

“Prince William’s manifesto for monarchy,” another royal expert Roya Nikkhah reacted to Prince William’s remarks about change when he becomes the king.

