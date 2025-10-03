Meghan Markle starts to develop a rift with Prince Harry over Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Montecito home starts to get festering

Tensions are starting to fester in Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry and its over a make or break decision

Prince Harry is reportedly elbows deep in the midst of planning his children’s futures in the UK but there are tensions beginning to fester between him and Meghan Markle.

The whole thing has been explained by a well placed insider that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “Archie and Lili are growing up so fast, so it's only normal that Harry and Meghan are starting to think about what the best options are for their education.”

But for any of that to ever happen “they do need to be on the same page – and with Harry so desperate for the kids to experience more of England, people close to them feel the tension will keep festering for some time.”

As of right now, its believed that “he wants to keep all options on the table,” however, Meghan Markle is not on board because she’s started to point out alternatives instead.

According to the source, Meghan “has pointed out there are many wonderful schools in the US – her own high school being one of them.”

“She's also said that other options, such as home schooling, could be just as effective and in many ways, just as prestigious,” when compared side by side to sending their children to the UK for school, the insider said before signing off.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s intention lies in providing his children with the chance to connect to their ‘birthright’.