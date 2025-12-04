King Charles’ secret outing revealed after hosting German President

King Charles’ secret outing comes out in the open after hosting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender.

The monarch paid a surprise visit to the 2025 Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition, adding a touch of royal flair to the world of classical music.

The King is known as a lifelong champion of young talent, returned to one of his favourite stages, having served as Patron of the competition for many years while Prince of Wales.

At LSO St Luke’s in London, he watched as 20 aspiring maestros from 10 countries took the podium, conducting the London Symphony Orchestra through stirring performances of Verdi’s Sicilian Vespers Overture, Brahms’s Second Symphony, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

King Charles smiling at the 2025 Donatella Flick LSO Competition

He met some of the standout young talents, including Félix Benati, Matteo Dal Maso, and Leonhard Kreutzmann, all vying for the £15,000 top prize and the coveted role of LSO Assistant Conductor.

The King also caught up with the Orchestra’s Managing Director, Dame Kathryn McDowell, and the jury, chaired by LSO Chief Conductor Sir Antonio Pappano who famously conducted Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey in 2023.

For the first time, the competition has been captured on film for Sky Arts’ upcoming series Making a Maestro, set to air in spring 2026.