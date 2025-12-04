Kate Middleton shines as King Charles says goodbye to German president

King Charles and Queen Camilla thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender as the left Windsor on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace released the iconic photo of the visiting guests with the King and Queen as the royals said goodbye to them at Windsor.

Before their departure, the German couple laid flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The photo, shared on the royal family's official Instagram, was captioned: "This morning, at Windsor Castle, The King and Queen bid farewell to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender."

The day before their departure, the King hosted the grand and festive state banquet for the guests at Windsor Castle.



With the end of the trip, the spotlight once again turned to Kate Middleton as the future queen is all set to preside over her Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The service will bring together members of the royal family and 1,600 guests. It will recognise individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to be present with others.

Princess Catherine penned a letter to her guests extolling the Christmas period that reminds us “how deeply our lives are woven together

In her letter, which has been made available to carol service guests, Kate says: “This carol service offers a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all."