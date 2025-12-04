Beatrice, Eugenie unite to protect Fergie

Sarah Ferguson receives heartwarming offer from Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has fiannly approached by her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid her hunt for a new home in Britain.

The two Princesses have finally come forward to shield their mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Fergie has no plans to leave the UK anytime soon as she is actively searching for a property of her own in the Windsor area.

A source told The Times that Ferguson's determination to remain in Britain, stating: "She wants to stay in the UK, ideally in the Windsor area, and she wants to have her own base so that she can live independently and continue to pursue many things as Sarah Ferguson."

Both of Ferguson's daughters have stepped forward with accommodation offers for their mother. Princess Beatrice has made available a granny annexe at her Cotswolds residence.

The annexe is a converted former cattle shed on the grounds of the £3.75 million property, which has been elegantly refurbished by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's design company, Banda.

Princess Eugenie has meanwhile suggested her mother could use her Portuguese holiday property for occasional respite.

It comes as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has formally submitted notice to vacate Royal Lodge, though the minimum required period of 12 months means he remains responsible for the Windsor property throughout the coming year.

Andrew will reportedly leave the lavish property during the first three months of next year.