Kate Middleton reflects on 'power of love' amid Beatrice, Eugenie heartbreak

Catherine, the future Queen, emphasised the importance of empathy during challenging times for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Princess of Wales is set to host her annual Christmas Carol Service, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

Kate Middleton released a heartfelt message that she will share with the guests of her special event.

Kensington Palace said in a statement, "A message of gratitude and hope - reflecting on the power of love, empathy, and the strength we find in one another."

"This special letter will be shared with every guest at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey tomorrow night, as well as at the Community Carol Services nationwide."

It is worth noting that the Princess of Wales reflected on the power of love in her personal note during the York sisters' heartbreak caused by the scandal surrounding their parents.

There are rumours that Kate has extended an invitation to Beatrice and Eugenie in order to make them feel included despite Andrew and Fergie's shameful royal exit.