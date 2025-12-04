Princess Anne prepares for another royal spotlight

Princess Anne is set to make her mark at tonight’s Guildhall banquet, hosted by the Lady Mayor and the City of London Corporation.

She will be joining German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, following Wednesday’s star-studded royal dinner at Windsor Castle.

While Wednesday’s German royal banquet gave us plenty of jaw-dropping fashion moments from Princess Kate’s dazzling blue gown to Duchess Sophie’s sky-high platform heels.

The Princess Royal quietly stole the show in her own understated, chic way.

Anne may not chase headlines for her outfits, but you can always count on her style being flawless.

For the evening, she wore a two-piece light grey suit and jacket but it was her tiara that truly turned heads.

She donned the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara, a Cartier masterpiece originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth by King George VI.

Known for her practical approach to jewelry, Anne had the tiara slightly redesigned, she shortened it and transformed the central stone into a brooch which she wears frequently at other royal events.

Maxwell Stone, leading diamond expert, noted, “Princess Anne had the central aquamarine and diamond element removed and re-modelled into a brooch.

The tiara still shines today with a large rectangular aquamarine in place of the original stone.”