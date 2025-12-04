Meghan Markle's Holiday chocolates gone before you can blink

Meghan Markle is spreading holiday cheer in the sweetest way possible.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, just added a trio of limited edition chocolate bars to its festive collection, and fans snapped them up in record time.

Meghan gave fans a behind the scenes glimpse of her magic on Instagram on 04 December, sharing her hands-on role in creating chocolate bars.

The launch is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based gourmet chocolatier Compartés and featured three decadent varieties: dark chocolate with raspberry and sea salt, and white chocolate with flower sprinkles and hemp hearts.

The third, milk chocolate with shortbread cookies and bee pollen, has been dubbed Meghan’s “founder’s favourite.”

This milk chocolate bar vanished in under 30 minutes, with all three flavours completely selling out within an hour. Each customer was limited to two bars, priced at $12 each.

Meghan's’ limited edition chocolate

Coming hot on the heels of her new Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which premiered on December 3.

In the hour-long special, she shares holiday hosting tips, kitchen fun, and seasonal traditions with friends including tennis star Naomi Osaka and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, while Prince Harry makes a sweet cameo, sneaking a kiss and sampling some of the treats.

This isn’t Meghan’s first holiday hit. As Ever’s seasonal collection, launched just before Halloween, sold out almost instantly, from mulling spices and boxed gift sets to sparkling wines, ceramic candles, and artisanal jams.

Oprah Winfrey even added Meghan’s signature fruit spread gift box to her Favourite Things list, calling it a perfect hostess gift.