Eugene Levy reveals why he didn't ask Prince William about Prince Harry

Eugene Levy calls Prince William's conflict with Prince Harry a 'very delicate issue'

Eugene Levy has reflected on his on-camera discussion with Prince William.

For those unversed, the 78-year-old Canadian actor and comedian touched on various topics with the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle for his Apple TV+’s show The Reluctant Traveler, which was released on Friday, October 3.

On Thursday, October 3, Levy chatted with ITV News, where a reporter asked him about his much-talked-about sit-down with Prince William and why he avoided questions related to his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The interviewer asked, "Were you ever told you couldn't ask questions, for example, about Harry and Meghan? Did you find that was just something you didn't want to go near?"

Levy responded, "I was not told I couldn't ask anything, but it wasn't really, you know, up to me, to get into that. I had no interest in asking him about that, because it was, you know, very delicate issue and certainly not up to me to get into it."

"I think there were other things, you know, I could lead the conversation to that might be interesting for him and interesting for the world to hear, but that was something I wasn't necessarily interested in getting into," the American Pie star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the feud between the royal brothers started in 2020 after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan withdrew from their royal duties.