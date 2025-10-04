Robert Pattinson reveals why 'normal' characters aren't easy for him

Robert Pattinson admits challenge of playing 'normal' roles

Robert Pattinson opened up about shifting from wacky roles to normal ones, and why the change was "difficult" for him.

In a recent chat with Icon Magazine, the 39-year-old actor dished on playing outlandish, freakish, and not normal characters and then shifting to more sober roles.

“At one point, I really wanted to play some normal guys," he said in a video shared on the social media page of the outlet.

"And it’s actually kind of difficult to play a normal person when you’re used to playing freaks and stuff," he added.

Pattinson's new movie, Die My Love, in which he played the character of Jackson, while his co-star, Jennifer Lawrence's character was Grace, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May.

The official synopsis for the movie says, "Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless."

In a previous chat with GQ about co-starring with Lawrence, Pattinson confessed that he found it difficult to dance with the actress on cue.

"They just find it so easy, and they're like 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance,'" he said of Lawrence and director Lynne Ramsey. "And I'm like, 'I'm telling you, I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.' And they're like, 'Just dance, stop being a freak.' "