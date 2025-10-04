Selena Gomez gives insights into wedding vows

Selena Gomez shows fans a glimpse of wedding vows

Selena Gomez just gave her fans a glimpse of her writing her wedding vows before she tied the knot with Benny Blanco last week.

The 33-year-old actress, who got married in a romantic intimate Santa Barbara ceremony, too to her official Instagram account and share BTS photos from the past weekend.

“From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most…” she wrote in the caption to her 417 million followers.

In one picture the Only Murders In The Building star could be seen sitting on a bed as she wrote something, probably her vows, inside a notebook.

Gomez wore a pink satin robe while she kept her hair in a chic up do, allowing some loose hair strands to frame the left side of her face.

The Who Says singer also smiled ear-to-ear as she rocked a dark blue dressing gown with floral details in another snap.

She could be seen sitting on a bench, with a short, white veil on the top of her head, in front of a large bed while she was joined by others

While spending time in Santa Barbara for the nuptials, both Gomez and Blanco had the chance to explore the nearby area.

As inn another image, the couple could be seen enjoying a relaxing stroll along the sandy shore of a quiet beach.

It is pertinent to mention that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco married each in Santa Barbara, on September 27, with the pair having dated each other since 2023.

The guests in attendance included the actress’s close pal, Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Eric Andre and her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.