Prince Harry ‘frustrated' over King Charles reunion hype

Prince Harry not thrilled over hype of reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry’s four-day visit to the UK is still all the hype!

Particularly his reunion with father, King Charles, which happened almost after two years of estrangement, is still making headlines.

Additionally their "private tea" at Clarence House, which lasted less than an hour, has been the subject of intense speculation.

Most recently, the Duke of Sussex release a rather stern statement after reports suggested that he felt that the father-son meeting was more formal than expected.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, HELLO! editor Emily Nash, and guest Matt Wilkinson, royal editor at The Sun, discussed how events unfolded and what could happen next.

Emily said of the leaks: "That sort of triggered a kind of war of words between the two sides. And there's clearly a lot of frustration, both from the King's camp and Harry's, over the way things are being played out in the media."

When asked whether the "war of words" might end soon, Matt replied: "We need a period of silence, but the problem is it's Harry that brings the noise, it's Harry's visit that brings the noise, it's his interview with The Guardian a couple of days later that that brings lots of attention."

This episode also discussed other royal news, such as King Charles’ latest engagement and “takeaway” request, Prince Andrew’s status at Christmas and why Prince William’s hectic schedule is good news for his wife and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton