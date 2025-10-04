Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver to share the big screen

Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver to star in Ron Howard movie

Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver are the duo we didn’t know we needed!

The pair shall team up for the big screen for a war drama Alone at Dawn, which Ron Howard is directing for Amazon MGM.

Alone at Dawn is inspired by the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman (Driver) and an intelligence officer (Hathaway) who fought to get him a Medal of Honor.

This movie will be based on the book Alone at Dawn which was released in 2019 written by authors Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, Chapman’s sister.

A description from book publisher Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, states: “In the predawn hours of March 4, 2002, just below the 10,469-foot peak of a mountain in eastern Afghanistan, a fierce battle raged. Outnumbered by Al Qaeda fighters, Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and a handful of Navy SEALs struggled to take the summit in a desperate bid to find a lost teammate.”

“Chapman, leading the charge, was gravely wounded in the initial assault. Believing he was dead, his SEAL leader ordered a retreat. Chapman regained consciousness alone, with the enemy closing in on three sides,” it further reads.

Enticing the readers further, it goes on: “John Chapman’s subsequent display of incredible valor — first saving the lives of his SEAL teammates and then, knowing he was mortally wounded, single-handedly engaging two dozen hardened fighters to save the lives of an incoming rescue squad — posthumously earned him the Medal of Honor. Chapman is the first airman in nearly fifty years to be given the distinction reserved for America’s greatest heroes.”

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Russell Gunn, a writer-producer adapted the script with Erin Cressida Wilson, working on rewrites.

Amy Herzog has also contributed to the script, while Schilling, a former combat control technician, is a military consultant for the film.