Priscilla Presley shows 'intimate side of' her ex-husband Elvis

Priscilla Presley brings the hidden side of ex-husband Elvis to light

Elvis Presley used to call his wife Priscilla Presley by a sad nickname.

On the 48th death anniversary of Elvis on August 16, the 80-year-old American actress and businesswoman lifted the curtain on a special nickname her late husband Elvis would use for her during their marriage from 1967 to 1973.

In a tribute on Instagram, Priscilla posted a backstage picture and concluded her heartfelt tribute with the word “Satnin.”

Elvis, who succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 42, first used the nickname for his mother, Gladys Love Presley, before extending it to his wife.

An insider close to the Priscilla family told the outlet, "Priscilla wanted fans to know the softer, more intimate side of Elvis. The nickname Satnin wasn't just playful – it showed how much she meant to him.”

The insider added, "But in sharing it now, she's also being open about the contradictions of life with Elvis – the good and the ugly, because their story was far from simple."

Priscilla refrained from sharing personal and delicate details of her and Elvis’ relationship for decades but after years of waiting for the right time, she has finally honored her ex-husband, famous as the King of Rock and Roll, by revealing what meant the most to her.

The source stated, “For decades, Priscilla kept so many personal details private, but at 80, she feels it's time to show the world who Elvis really was behind the glitter.”

“She adored him, but she also lived through the ugliest sides of fame, the affairs, and the pressures that tore at him. Remembering the nickname Satnin is her way of honoring the tenderness without hiding the darker truths,” the insider said.