Tom Holland, Zendaya have put their wedding 'on hold' due to 'enormous strain'

Tom Holland, Zendaya are 'under pressure' after engagement

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding has reportedly been delayed for an ‘indefinite” period.

According to Radar Online, one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood is juggling their busy filming schedules and the one thing that is causing them worry is their safety, which is the reason behind their delayed marriage.

Zendaya confirmed her engagement to Holland earlier this year following her appearance at the Golden Globes with her diamond ring.

"Tom and Zendaya are under enormous strain from the attention. They had people gathering outside their house, sometimes dozens at a time, and it became impossible to ignore,” an insider told the outlet.

"They've been forced to spend around $2,000 a day on private security just to feel safe. That kind of pressure makes it hard to even think about a wedding,” the source claimed.

Despite increasing security concerns, both Hollywood stars have packed shooting schedules, as the Euphoria actress is currently filming the forthcoming installment of Dune, while the Spider Man star is working on Christopher Nolan’s movie The Odyssey, which is set for a 2026 release.

The wedding preparations have not yet been started because of their work commitments; however, "Tom and Zendaya are in a great place together, but the moment just isn't ideal. They want their wedding to feel intimate and special, not something hurried while they're worn out from filming and worried about stalkers outside their home,” the insider said.

"Until things settle down with security, they're content to put it on hold,” the source noted.