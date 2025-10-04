Real reason why Cher's son feels resentment towards his mother

Photo: Here's what Cher's son has to share in forthcoming tell all

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is reportedly harboring resentment towards his superstar mother.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Elijah, who has recently completed rehabilitation and achieved sobriety, is said to be preparing a tell-all to expose the darkest secrets of his childhood.

The 79-year-old singer's strained relationship with her son intensified after she filed for legal control of his personal and financial affairs in December 2023.

Although Cher dropped the case in September 2024 following a private settlement, Elijah has since cut off contact.

"He's resentful and seems to blame his famous mom for the way he turned out. He'll rip her to shreds over his unhappy childhood and get handsomely paid doing it," an insider revealed.

Cher welcomed Elijah with her late ex-husband, musician Gregg Allman.

As per the sources, Elijah's potential revelations could cause serious embarrassment for the singer.

"It will be Cher's worst nightmare," the insider added, noting that word has already reached the singer about his intentions.

“He could reveal embarrassing details about his mom from his childhood – and get handsomely paid for doing it,” they concluded.