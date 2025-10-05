Leighton Meester on guest role in 'Nobody Wants This' with husband Adam Brody

Leighton Meester reveals what to expect from her guest role in 'Nobody Wants This'

Leighton Meester is stepping into the chaos of Nobody Wants This with a guest role in the upcoming season 2.

The Gossip Girl alum, 39, will star in the Netflix comedy as Abby, the former middle school nemesis of Kristen Bell’s character.

Meester also happens to share the screen with her real-life husband, Adam Brody, who leads the series alongside Bell.

“I don’t know what I can tell you, but I do inevitably stir up some drama there,” Meester told People Magazine while promoting her new Godiva campaign.

“Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I’ve been so lucky to get to know everybody involved, and they’ve all been so kind and welcoming.”

She continued, “It was one of the most fun times I’ve had on a set,” she said, adding with a laugh, “I also know somebody on it.”

However, Brody, 45, confirmed that most of Meester’s scenes were opposite Bell and Justine Lupe.

“I got to kind of be a bystander and watch, which is sometimes even more fun because I get to admire,” the OC alum told People Magazine at the 2025 Emmys.

Nobody Wants This debuted in September 2024 and renewed for a season season a month later.

While season 1 followed the unlikely romance between Noah (Brody), a newly single rabbi, and Joanne (Bell), an agnostic sex podcaster, season 2 picks up with Noah and Joanne “fully committed to merging their lives—and loved ones—together,” while still battling their cultural differences.

Returning cast members include Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn and Sherry Cola, with Meester and newcomer Miles Fowler joining the ensemble.

Season 2 premieres October 23 on Netflix. Season 1 is now streaming.