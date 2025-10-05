Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts spill tips to be ‘power couple'

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts reveal how they support each other in Hollywood

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts are a power couple!

During the premiere of his film Jay Kelly, the actor revealed how he and his wife support each other’s Hollywood careers.

“We've been doing this for a long time,” Crudup told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

“I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can to just be supportive of the other person's agenda,” he added.

Watts could be seen supporting her husband when they stepped out holding each other’s hands for the August 28 premiere of Jay Kelly at the Venice International Film Festival.

As the cast and crew of the George Clooney-led comedy posed for photos on the carpet, the King Kong star proudly planted a kiss on her husband’s cheek, before she snapped a picture on her phone of Crudup and his costar, Adam Sandler.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts were first linked in 2017 when they co-starred together in Netflix’s Gypsy and later married in 2023.

The couple reflected on their bond when they attended the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, "We were talking about it this morning, what a power couple we were," Crudup told E! News at the time, adding, "It's incredibly gratifying to be by her side.”

Meanwhile, Watts agreed sincerely and said, "It's much easier to do this with someone," emphasizing that "having someone on your team, holding the hand, little bit of eye contact just to center yourself" is helpful.

Jay Kelly would be in select theaters on Friday, November 14, and will stream on Netflix on Friday, December 5.