King Charles faces tough choice over Princess Beatrice's role in royal family

King Charles’ decision leaves Princess Beatrice’s royal role uncertain

King Charles is reportedly being forced to reconsider Princess Beatrice’s hopes of taking on more public royal duties amid Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing Jeffrey Epstein email scandal.

Before the 2011 emails showing Fergie apologising to the convicted sex offender emerged, there were talks that Beatrice could gradually return to a fuller royal role.

However, an insider has revealed that Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have been unfairly “tarnished with the same brush” as their parents, leaving them heartbroken.

“There had at one stage been a feeling that Bea could have been lined up one day,” they said. “She's never put a foot wrong, don't forget – and she shouldn't be punished for the sins of her father.”

“But the King's courtiers are concerned Andrew could try to 'get in via the back door' by exerting influence over her,” the source told Heat Magazine.

“The King was previously open to striking some type of compromise with Beatrice especially, one that would see her take on more royal responsibility and potentially ease herself back towards a full-time working position within the family,” they continued.

“But that can’t possibly happen now, as some would believe it would be rewarding her father by association and the consensus is that a clean cut with the Yorks – as far as business and formal invites at the very least – is what’s necessary.

“This is horrible for the girls, it’s all crumbling around them so quickly and dramatically. This is just heart-breaking for them and they’re very upset with their mother and father, quite rightly so.”