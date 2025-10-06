Apple TV+ drops 'Pluribus' another teaser

'Pluribus' releases yet another mysterious trailer

Apple TV+ is continuing its approach for its new show Pluribus by dropping several teasers, which, at best, are mysterious.



In this new clip, the series lead Rhea Seehorn appears to be on a flight; however, seats around her are empty, except for one at the front.

There, a lady is seen to be sitting who looks back and smiles at the Better Call Saul star, who is peeking at her from the back.

The video is titled, How’s the Flight, Carol? which follows an earlier clip that shows the actress, who plays Carol, looking at a signboard, which says, "WestGate, 'Welcome Carol.'"

Vince Gilligan, who is the series creator, in an earlier interview with EW, gave an insight into the character Rhea played.

"The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness," the maker added.

He noted, "There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from it."

"She [Carol] doesn't really want to be tasked with saving the world, but she more or less feels like it's her duty," Vince concluded.

Pluribus will air on Apple TV+ on Nov. 7.