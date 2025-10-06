Jason Kelce tries to unveil date of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding

Jason Kelce asks when is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding on his podcast

Travis Kelce is not giving away any wedding details!

In a Monday Night Countdown sit down with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star — alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, did not exactly sharing the timeline for when he will get married to fiancée Taylor Swift.

“Let’s start with what everybody wants to know,” Jason said to his younger brother in a clip of the extended conversation that will air later: “Trav, when’s the wedding?”

Travis, who turned 36 on Sunday, October 5, bows his head, and then laughs, joking with Patrick, “Get this guy out of here,” adding, “I was wondering what he was gonna ask.”

“I didn’t know what was coming next,” the 30-year-old quarterback, added while laughing.

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped the question in August, fans have been absolutely curious to know when they would tie the knot.

While Travis Kelce did not reveal anything about his and Taylor Swift’s wedding plan a source revealed to PEOPLE magazine: “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Additionally, the Champagne Problems singer stated last week that she “never thought” about getting married, until Travis entered her life.

“You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person," Taylor Swift said in an interview on Heart Radio at that time.