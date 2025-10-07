Meghan Markle unfairly targeted over Paris Instagram video

Insider reveals reason behind Meghan Markle’s Paris Instagram post

Meghan Markle has been defended by a source close to her after she was criticised for posting a video from her recent trip to Paris.

The clip, shared after the Duchess of Sussex attended a Balenciaga show during Fashion Week, showed her relaxing in a car and filming nearby landmarks.

One of the landmarks included bridges close to the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

Some viewers called the video “insensitive” and “tasteless,” claiming it showed poor judgment.

However, revealing the real reason behind why Meghan did it, a source close to the Duchess said the reaction was unfair and that the former Suits star did not realise how close she was to the tunnel.

"They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry's mother,” they told Newsweek.

The insider added, “That for me is the insensitive bit."