Cardi B turns to Shakira for support amid Offset split

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage

October 07, 2025

Cardi B has revealed that she sought advice from fellow singer Shakira to deal with heartbreak after her separation from Offset.

 The 32-year-old rapper opened up about her split from Offset on Monday during an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose.

"I felt my strongest when I was 22, 23, 24," reflected Cardi. "That's when I felt like my strongest. And I was like, living in a power. And that's how I feel right now. Like I feel like I live in a power."

"It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain. My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done," elaborated the Grammy winner.

The mother-of-three then recalled working with Shakira on their song Puntería. Both the stars teamed up for the track in 2023 — a year after Shakira's breakup from Gerard Piqué.

"I was like, 'How the f--- did you overcame this?' And [she's] like, 'It's going to happen,'" Cardi said of Shakira's advice. "And [I'm] like, 'It will never happen' and it happened. "

"It took some crying. It took some thoughts, scary thoughts. But I'm here, honey, I'm here and I'm the strongest I've been," she added.

For those unversed, Cardi B is currently expecting a baby with her new beau, Stefon Diggs.

