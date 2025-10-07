Ben Affleck shares true feelings about his kids

Ben Affleck says he is 'proud' of his kids

Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as he opens up about his views about them.



In a chat with Access Hollywood, the actor says, “I could not be more proud of my children, I can’t even tell you."

On his eldest daughter, Violet, Ben says, “She takes after her mom. She’s spectacular. And I’m very lucky that I got a great partner and we’ve got great kids. It’s the joy of my life, and I’m just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day.”

Earlier in an interview with Extra, the DC star gushed about his other ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, calling her work in Kiss of the Spiderman "amazing".

“She worked enormously hard,” he continued. “You get to see, like, all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals.”

It's important to note that Ben and Jennifer announced their separation in 2024, following their marriage in 2022.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will be out in cinemas on Oct 10.