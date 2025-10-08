Meghan Markle shows signs of moving towards new business venture

Meghan Markle is set to launch her own fashion line, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, has cheered for Balenciaga during her Paris Fashion Week debut, hinted fans over stepping into a new venture.

Hanisha Sethi writes for Express: “Meghan Markle has been overtly dropping clues as to how she plans to develop her brand, As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex's latest appearance at the Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week suggests something more strategic, that she may be laying the groundwork for her most exciting venture yet - a dedicated fashion line.”

She adds: “Most recently stepping out in an all-white oversized ensemble to support Italian designer and long-time friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, if Meghan did explore fashion or a collaboration, she looks likely to align her signature minimalist aesthetic with her brand values.”

The expert then highlights: “The monochrome outfit worn during Paris Fashion Week was surprisingly praised by former editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, who told Meghan she looked ‘amazing,’” he said.