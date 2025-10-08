 
Geo News

Pedro Pascal cheers on sister Lux's milestone day

The Materialists star's sister got a hug from her brother after milestone

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Pedro Pascal shows up for sister Lux’s big runway moment
Pedro Pascal shows up for sister Lux’s big runway moment

Pedro Pascal is showing support to his sister Lux at her big runway moment.

Playing his role as a proud big brother, the 50-year-old actor showed up for his younger sister's milestone runway.

On October 6, Pedro made an appearance at the Chanel womenswear spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, where Lux made her runway debut with the French luxury fashion house.

She walked the runway donning a cream-colored sleeveless top and matching midi skirt with v-shape stripe.

The 33-year-old actress and model gushed over her brother at the event saying, "I'm so glad that my brother was able to attend the show because getting a hug from him afterward was the best gift ever."

For the event, Pedro opted for a navy blue sweater paired with black pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and a handbag.

He also posted the snaps and videos from the event along with a snap with Lux with his arm around her while she rested her head on his shoulder.

During The Fantastic Four: The First Steps's Los Angeles premiere back in July, Lux told People that she and Pedro "protect each other very much."

"He protects me a lot, but I guess I'm more under the radar, but I protect him a lot too," she noted at the time.

Timothée Chalamet shares how he trained for 'Marty Supreme' gig
Timothée Chalamet shares how he trained for 'Marty Supreme' gig
Rebecca Ferguson gets honest about 'Dune 3' role
Rebecca Ferguson gets honest about 'Dune 3' role
Keanu Reeves speaks out against deepfakes
Keanu Reeves speaks out against deepfakes
Zayn Malik teases new single with BlackPink singer Jisoo
Zayn Malik teases new single with BlackPink singer Jisoo
Inside Kate Gosselin's hidden fear of exposure
Inside Kate Gosselin's hidden fear of exposure
Katie Price's ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers makes shock admission about romance
Katie Price's ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers makes shock admission about romance
Christina Haack marks major milestone with boyfriend Chris Larocca
Christina Haack marks major milestone with boyfriend Chris Larocca
Nicole Kidman brings surprising attitude to work after filing for divorce
Nicole Kidman brings surprising attitude to work after filing for divorce