Blake Lively gets shoutout from Travis Kelce after public rift with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce praised Blake Lively for her performance in the movie Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

During the first episode of the brothers’ new podcast, New Heights Film Club, the professional players reviewed the actress' 2005 movie, calling Blake their "friend."

“It is also the film debut of our friend Blake Lively. She killed it. Absolutely wonderful as Bridget,” said Jason.

"Killed it," added Travis. “I might be a little biased but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and probably the most fun.”

Giving in-depth review, Jason said, "Bridget, she kind of struck me as obviously tall, strong, bold, beautiful, and athletic."

Later in the podcast, Jason and Travis also mocked Blake because of her poor running form seen throughout the film.

“I got to admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run,” quipped Jason.

Travis then came out in defense of the actress, responding, “But it was impressive. She has good endurance, though, because running like that and talking? I would be fucking gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out.”

For those unversed, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was released on May 31, 2005. Blake played an athlete in the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis's girlfriend's and Blake's friendship came to an end once the pop superstar was dragged into the actress's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.