Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen opens up about her cosmetic transformations

Sami Sheen got candid about the cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen shared her before-and-after transformation snap, revealing the changes she’s made over the years.

“7 years difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, boob job, nose job, veneers, and kiss 2 on FaceApp,” she wrote.

The picture demonstrated a clear change in her appearance over time, from blonde to pink hair and enhanced features.

Recently, Sami shared the shocking reason why she moved back into the city of Los Angeles from Calabasas.

"I feel like most people move to L.A. so they can pursue their dreams of becoming an actor, but I'm actually moving to L.A. so I can be closer to Din Tai Fung," the model said in a TikTok video.

"You might think I'm kidding, I'm actually not. I found a house and before I submitted my application or anything, I went to DoorDash and made sure that Din Tai Fung would deliver to that house because I refused to live anywhere again that Din Tai Fung would not deliver to," continued Sami.

"So yes, I am moving to L.A. so that I can be closer to my favorite dumpling spot," added the social media influencer. "I don't even think that's really that crazy, if I'm being honest."

For those unversed, Din Tai Fung is the Taiwanese restaurant chain.