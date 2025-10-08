Meghan Markle reopens 'deep wounds' between Prince Harry, William

Meghan Markle has apparently opened ‘deep wounds’ between Prince Harry and his elder brother William amid speculations of reconciliation.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother is facing backlash for sharing a video of herself relaxing in a limousine near the Paris tunnel where her late mother-in-law Princess Diana got into her fatal car crash in 1997.

In the clip from Meghan’s Instagram stories posted Saturday, the Duchess recorded her limo passing the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides from out the window at night.

Amid these reports, Rob Shuter, citing royal insiders, writes for his substack ShuterScoop, “William saw the clip and went white with anger.

“To him, it wasn’t just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult.”

Still, the fallout has reopened 'deep wounds' between the brothers, the expert said and “Harry’s caught in the middle again.”

“He knows it looks bad but is trying to calm things privately,” the source went on saying.

Royal experts warn this could permanently end any hope of reconciliation. “William sees it as disrespect — not just to his mother, but to her memory.”

The spy further tells Rob Shuter, “The palace has declined comment, but behind closed doors, tempers are at boiling point.”