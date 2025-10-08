What is going on with Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton

Fans of Dolly Parton were left in panic after her sister, Freida Parton, asked for prayers for the country music legend’s health, sparking fears about the beloved icon’s well-being.

The emotional plea came just days after Dolly postponed her Las Vegas shows, adding fuel to growing concern.

However, Freida has now returned with an update, setting the record straight and assuring everyone that her big sister isn’t facing anything life-threatening, just a minor setback.

In her Facebook post, Freida told followers, “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I’ve been led to ask all the world that loves her to be prayer warriors.”

She added, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

After realizing how her words had shaken fans, Freida followed up: “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious. Dolly’s just been a little under the weather.”

Parton, 79, reportedly underwent treatment for kidney stones, but social media speculation continues, with some fans fearing the singer’s condition was worse than stated.