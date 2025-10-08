Jason Kelce reveals one song from Taylor Swift's new album mirroring Kylie's mentality

Photo: Jason Kelce comments on Taylor Swift's song 'Wish List' mirroring Kylie's mentality

Jason Kelce has been weighing in on Taylor Swift's latest project and one song, in particular, seems to have struck a chord at home.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the NFL star discussed The Life of a Showgirl during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“‘Wi$h Li$t.’ Now, I’d put that up there with one of my top tracks on the album,” Jason began.

“And Kylie listened to that first and she was the one who told me to go back and listen to it.”

He then opened up about how the song’s message reminded him of his wife’s outlook.

“I think the sentiment behind that song is fantastic. It’s very well done. It’s clever. It talks about what life really is about and what relationships are about and I think it’s very well done.”

“Kylie, big fan of ‘Wi$h Li$t,’” Jason added.

“She was the one who really, she was like, ‘No, you have to listen to that one again. That one’s f****** really awesome.’"

"And that’s Kylie’s mentality too. She’s not a materialistic person. She’s never been.”

Before conclusion, he also joked about her no-fuss approach to gifts.

“Whenever I ask her what she wants for Christmas or her birthday or whatever, she gives me f***** nothing,” he said with a laugh.

“She’s like, ‘Oh no, I don’t want anything. I just want to spend time with you.’ I’m like, ‘I know you want something and I don’t know what to get you so just help me out. Help me out!’”