Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows in Royal circles with Europe trip

Meghan Markle’s latest trip to the UK has upset the Royals, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in Paris for her debut Paris Fashion Week, raised a few eyebrows since her exit from the Royal Family.

Tom Sykes, editor for The Daily Beast, said he was told by a former Palace courtier: “If they (Harry and Meghan) really plan to spend more time here it changes everything. It puts them back in the frame, and that’s not what anyone expected.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Royal’s style of clothing, Alicia Liberty writes for The Sun: “When Meghan Markle arrived at Paris Fashion Week cloaked in a Balenciaga cape-style suit, it was meant to be a mic-drop moment. Instead, it landed like a thunderclap with no echo - all drama, little magic.”

She adds: “The sweeping silhouette swallowed her frame and dulled her usual polish, turning the power suit she has long redefined from a timeless staple into a ponderous sermon in fabric. Balenciaga’s monastic draping and scalpel-sharp tailoring can be sublime on the runway; on the royal, 44, it felt heavy, almost funereal.”