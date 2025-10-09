Offset compares his childhood to his kids' lifestyle

Offset reveals how his childhood has helped shaped him become a better father.



The rapper, 33, who shared three children with Cardi B, admitted at The Jennifer Hudson Show that his kids have a privileged life.

"My mom influenced me with raising my kids is just like discipline," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "First off, like when it comes to schooling —not like physical, no — but like when it comes to like schooling and helping my kids understand how important it is. Nothing is going to be given to you."

Speaking the about his kids, Offset added: "My kids ... have a higher lifestyle. So, I help them understand, especially my boys, though, that it's still going to be a challenging time for you no matter where you go and to always represent us when you're going.”