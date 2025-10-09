Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request

Judge reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' demand for prison transfer

A judge has recommended that Sean “Diddy” Combs should serve the remainder of his 4-year prison sentence in a federal facility near the New York metropolitan area.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian did not name a specific prison but suggested that Diddy should remain close to his family.

The judge also said the rapper should be placed in a facility with “any available substance abuse program, including the Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), for which he qualifies.”

This came after Diddy requested to serve his rest of the sentence at Fort Dix, which is a low-security prison in New Jersey, on October 6.

The filing read, "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."

Currently, Diddy is locked up in a federal jail, located in Brooklyn