 
Geo News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request

Judge Arun Subramanian dropped a decision on Diddy’s prison move plea

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

Judge reacts to Sean Diddy Combs demand for prison transfer
Judge reacts to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' demand for prison transfer

A judge has recommended that Sean “Diddy” Combs should serve the remainder of his 4-year prison sentence in a federal facility near the New York metropolitan area.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian did not name a specific prison but suggested that Diddy should remain close to his family.

The judge also said the rapper should be placed in a facility with “any available substance abuse program, including the Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), for which he qualifies.”

This came after Diddy requested to serve his rest of the sentence at Fort Dix, which is a low-security prison in New Jersey, on October 6.

The filing read, "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."

Currently, Diddy is locked up in a federal jail, located in Brooklyn

Dolly Parton shares important message to fans
Dolly Parton shares important message to fans
Jason Kelce reveals one song from Taylor Swift's new album mirroring Kylie's mentality
Jason Kelce reveals one song from Taylor Swift's new album mirroring Kylie's mentality
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first look revealed
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first look revealed
Travis Kelce shares how he feels while listening to Taylor Swift's songs with her
Travis Kelce shares how he feels while listening to Taylor Swift's songs with her
Michael J. Fox teases 'Shrinking' sans spilling much
Michael J. Fox teases 'Shrinking' sans spilling much
Julia Roberts looks back at 'cruel' people in Hollywood
Julia Roberts looks back at 'cruel' people in Hollywood
Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's song 'Wood'
Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's song 'Wood'
Cillian Murphy gets honest about Netflix movie 'Steve'
Cillian Murphy gets honest about Netflix movie 'Steve'