'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt gets married in Ireland

'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt officially married

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt is officially married to longtime partner Shannon Nelson.

The actor, 53, announced the news on Wednesday via an Intagram post, featuring photos from their romantic ceremony in Ireland.

“I totally forgot to mention — me and @snoopshann got married in Ireland a couple weeks ago. NBD,” Hunt joked in the caption.

“It was done with way less lead time than you’re supposed to give, and way fewer guests than we would have liked to have under normal circumstances.”

Hunt also included a shot of his Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis standing between the couple as officiant. “We’re pretty sure the dude who married us was only pretending to be a priest,” he teased.

For the celebration, Hunt wore an emerald velvet tuxedo, while Nelson stunned in an off-the-shoulder floral gown paired with a matching headband.

“The bride was stunning, while the groom cleaned up reasonably well,” Hunt joked, before adding, “It was all quite lovely, and best of all our little boys got to see it.”

The actor concluded the post with a heartfelt message, “Shout out to all the young-at-heart lovers out there. In the words of my Aunt Ellen, ‘It’s so much better to have a teammate.’”

Hunt and Nelson announced their engagement in June 2023, shortly after Ted Lasso’s season 3 finale aired.

At the time, Hunt shared a photo of Nelson showing off her emerald-cut engagement ring, while Nelson wrote on Instagram, “We are a family. A beautiful, wonderful family—and will be for always.”

In September 2023, Nelson revealed they were expecting their second child, who joined the couple’s son Sean, 3. Hunt told Us Weekly then that they had delayed wedding plans until after the baby’s arrival.