Real reason why Sydney Sweeney 'not in a rush' to marry Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney revealed how boyfriend Scooter Braun's guidance is shaping her career, while making it clear that wedding plans are on hold

October 09, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is not eager to marry music mogul Scooter Braun, preferring to concentrate on her career at this time.

"Don’t expect any wedding bells… Her number one priority is her career," an insider told Page Six on Wednesday, October 8.

“She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career,” added the confidant.

Last week, Sydney was honored with the Achievement in Acting award at the Hamptons International Film Festival. She secured the trophy for her outstanding performance in a gripping and emotional film, Christy.

For those unversed, the 28-year-old American actress has already worked on many projects, ranging from the rom-com, Anyone But You, to roles in Madame Web, Americana, Eden, and Echo Valley.

She will be next seen in projects including Split Fiction and another season of HBO’s Euphoria.

It is pertinent to mention that Sydney and Scooter's relationship rumors sparked last month when the two were spotted holding hands during a date at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in LA.

“The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants,” an insider told the Daily Mail at that time.

