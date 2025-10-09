Aima Baig, Zain Ahmed dispel separation rumours

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and her husband Zain Ahmad. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and fashion designer Zain Ahmed found themselves at the centre of social media speculation this week after fans noticed that their wedding photos had disappeared from Instagram and that Zain had "unfollowed" Aima.

The rumours gained traction when Aima posted a cryptic Instagram story, prompting widespread assumptions about possible trouble in their relationship.

— Instagram@aima_baig_official

However, Zain quickly addressed the matter, explaining in a statement that the confusion was caused by technical issues with his account, not a breakup.

“Hey guys, my account was bugging out and some of my posts archived too. Sorry if anyone got any bitcoin messages,” he joked in an Instagram story. “Changed my passwords so we’re Gucci now.”

Screengrab of an Instagram story — Instagram@zainoo_95

Following his clarification, Zain restored the couple’s wedding photos and re-followed Aima, easing fans’ concerns.

Despite the clarification, some followers remained curious about Aima’s earlier posts — including a story that read, “You are worthy. You always have been, even on the days you forget it.”

She also shared a video of herself singing “Number One Girl” by Rose, with emotionally charged lyrics that fueled further discussion among fans.

The couple tied the knot in August of this year, in an intimate ceremony in Canada. Aima looked radiant in an ivory and emerald lehenga with intricate floral motifs and a richly embroidered green dupatta, while Zain wore a classic white sherwani with gold buttons.

Announcing their marriage, Aima captioned her Instagram post: “Married my best friend last night, Alhamdulillah… still feels like a dream. It actually happened. Keep us in your duas as we begin this new chapter together.”

The ceremony’s dreamy photos — showing the couple smiling, cutting cake, and surrounded by candlelight and golden balloons — captured their chemistry and quickly went viral across social media.

With Zain’s statement and their posts now restored, the couple appear to have put the misunderstanding behind them, reassuring fans that their relationship remains intact.