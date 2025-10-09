Royal Family unsettled by Meghan Markle's return to Europe

Royal Family said to take notice as Meghan Markle returns to Europe

Meghan Markle made a surprise return to Europe over the weekend which reportedly did not sit well with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex attended Paris Fashion Week in support of designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, now the new Creative Director at Balenciaga.

According to a report by GB News, Prince Harry’s wife European return has added pressure to already strained royal ties and “changed everything” for the royals.

It was Meghan’s first time back at a major fashion event in over ten years and her first visit to the continent since 2023.

A spokesperson said Meghan has had a close working relationship with Piccioli for years, often wearing his designs during key public appearances.

"Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House,” they said.

"This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade. Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

"They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage,” the spokesperson continued.

"She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different.

"This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga."