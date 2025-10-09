Sabrina Carpenter makes ‘magical' Grand Ole Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter makes her official Grand Ole Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter just made her Grand Ole Opry debut!

The Espresso singer had a full house at the historic Nashville venue where, she wore a Bob Mackie "black jersey one-shouldered strip dress, with large crystal and diamond gemstones."

This was confirmed via the designer’s Instagram where it was also mentioned that the dress was originally designed for Ann-Margret in the 1970s, and shared the original sketch for the dazzling design.

Sabrina tied the look together with glittery heels and her signature retro-inspired blonde wavy blowout.

"Last night i made my @opry debut in Nashville and what a magical night it was," the Feather singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Sheryl Crow introduced Sabrina’s performance and the 26-year-old noted that she is "the biggest fan ever" of the Real Gone hitmaker.

"Thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!" she concluded.

In her upload, Sabrina shared pictures of herself performing on the stage, a behind-the-scenes picture with Sheryl and a throwback photo of Dolly Parton performing at the Opry early in her career.

Dolly, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and countless country icons along with contemporary country singers like Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini, all of them have performed at the Grand Ole Opry.