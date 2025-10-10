Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle health scare left her 'wanting to wear a wig'

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle misdiagnosed with anxiety before Lyme diagnosis

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas was diagnosed with Lyme disease after doctors first dismissed her symptoms as anxiety.

In a recent chat with Parents published on Thursday Danielle opened up about how she discovered the illness and how it has affected her daily life.

“They tried to tell me it was anxiety. Finally, I had a biopsy that showed I actually had Lyme disease,” she told Parents.

For the unversed, the "Lyme disease is an illness caused by Borrelia bacteria. Humans usually get Lyme disease from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria,” as per Mayo Clinic.

Danielle revealed that her first signs were hair loss and scalp issues.

“I also had eczema on my scalp, which was likely from the inflammation [caused by Lyme disease],” she dished. “The hair loss was very traumatic. I got to a point where I wanted to wear a wig.”

To cope, Danielle tried hair extensions, but they made things worse.

“These then irritated her eczema further because of the way they pulled at her scalp,” she explained. “I had to go out and do things with Kevin. I just wanted to feel like myself,” she added.

She also shared how her own struggles helped her guide her daughters through their eczema flare-ups.

“They saw everything I went through, so the main thing I tell them [when their eczema flares up] is ‘this is going to pass,’” Danielle noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kevin and Danielle got married in 2009, and welcomed two daughters Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8.