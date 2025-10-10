 
Royal family set for fresh drama as Meghan Markle eyes UK visit

Royal expert reveals Meghan Markle’s plans as the Duchess of Sussex might visit UK

October 10, 2025

Royal family tensions tested as Meghan Markle plans comeback to UK

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to return to UK later this year alongside Prince Harry for their first joint visit since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

According to a friend of the couple, the Duchess of Sussex intends to come back “bearing humble pie,” suggesting a desire to mend relations with the royal family.

Citing Sussexes’ friends, royal commentator Richard Eden penned for Daily Mail that Meghan’s visit is seen by their circle as a natural next step in the couple’s efforts to rebuild ties.

"I can disclose that the next planned move in the plot – or ‘process’ as their pals prefer to put it, suggesting a natural progression – is the couple’s first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, then stayed on for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral,” Eden revealed.

He went on to note that Meghan will return "bearing humble pie," before adding that she “will return to Britain before the year is out."

"It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie’ - and eating it, presumably - is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people,” he added.

