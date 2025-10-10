Angelina Jolie makes huge claim amid alleged Brad Pitt abuse

Angelina Jolie reveals she ‘never set foot’ in French home since Brad Pitt abuse

Angelina Jolie just revealed that she "never set foot" in her French home since Brad Pitt's alleged abuse.

The Oscar-winning actress filed new court documents in which she described her life after she split from Brad Pitt, in which Angelina claimed that she and their six children had not once returned to their French winery Chateau Miraval since the divorce.

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce," Angelina wrote in her statement supplied to the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

"Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution," she further wrote.

Angelina and Brad split in 2016 with the Maleficent star filing for divorce amid allegations that Brad had physically assaulted her and some of their children aboard a private jet from France to America.

The Maria talent has custody of their children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, following the separation.

"To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard," Angelina also stated in her new filing, adding, "I hoped (giving Brad the properties) would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”