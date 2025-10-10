Jennifer Lopez supports Bad Bunny as Super Bowl debate intensifies

Jennifer Lopez came out in support of Bad Bunny over the controversy surrounding his forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

For those unversed, Bad was hit with some criticism after being announced as the headliner of the February 2026 show.

Some critics have complained about the selection, as the 31-year-old rapper doesn't sing in English, and the vast majority of his discography is in Spanish.

J.Lo now urges Super Bowl fans to be open-minded and give Bad a chance.

"Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter. He's done that probably more than anybody of any generation," said Jennifer during an appearance on the latest episode of CBS Mornings.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress further said that she "doesn't understand" the backlash because Bad is "one of the top artists in the world right now."

"I’m so excited for him. I was excited when he performed with us at the Super Bowl and I’m excited to see what he does. He puts on a great show. He’s an amazing entertainer," she continued.

Jennifer then added, "I think it's wonderful people will get exposed to him who don't know him. Just give it a chance!"