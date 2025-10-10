'Kiss of the Spider Woman' director says Jennifer Lopez has 'wonderful eye for everything'

Jennifer Lopez receives praise from 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' director

Jennifer Lopez has received immense praise from the director-writer of the Kiss of the Spider Woman.

In an interview with People Magazine, Bill Condon praised Lopez who is star and producer of the film.

Condon said, "The thing is, she knows so much about everything."

Adding that Lopez had a lot of knowledge about "musical performance, choreographers, dance, so she always had a wonderful eye for everything that was going on and casting everything."

He said that the Atlas star was a "great sounding board."

Condon revealed that Diego Luna, who stars alongside Lopez, "came into this as a non-dancer, and he's a great, great serious actor."

"But, you know, he shared his insecurity with Jennifer and she gave him a wonderful note: ‘You're a great actor, play the part of Gene Kelly,'" Condon added.

Moreover, Condon said that the cast and crew "saw her take him under her wing. And then slowly, as the movie progressed, they would just spend more time together talking about stuff and it was beautiful to watch."

Kiss of the Spider Woman was premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and hit theaters on October 10, 2025.

As Jennifer Lopez stars and produces the film, her ex-husband Ben Affleck serves as executive producer alongside his best friend Matt Damon.