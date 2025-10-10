Prince Harry makes an emotional call to action: 'Crisis rarely arrive in isolation'

Prince Harry gives speech on World Mental Health Day in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance in New York City for an important cause.

On October 10, 2025, the World Mental Health Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Project Healthy Mind's festival.

At the event as Meghan sat in the front row, supporting her husband, Harry took to the stage and introduced the first session, titled, Thriving or Surviving: How Are Young People Doing in the Digital Age?

In an emotional speech, Harry said, "Today is more than just about conversation — it’s about community. Today is more than just about conversation — it’s about community," the youngest son of King Charles added.

Harry went on to note, "Our digital world has fundamentally changed how we experience reality. Young people exposed to relentless comparison, harassment, misinformation and an attention economy designed to keep us scrawling at the expense of sleep and real human contact."

"Young people learning to navigate a digital world that wasn't designed with their wellbeing. This is what we've discovered. Maintaining good mental health isn't just an individual challenge, it is a community responsibility. Approach this way, everybody wins. That's what today is about," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint appearance at the festival comes after a night out at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in NYC on October 9, 2025.

Notably, Prince Harry previously attended an event without Meghan Markle, hosted by Movember, the world's largest men's health charity, where he talked about Men's health crisis.