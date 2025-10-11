Meghan shares heartfelt message for Harry 'who keeps her smiling'

Meghan Markle marks special day with touching message for Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are throwing couple goals with a sweet moment.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a wholesome footage with her husband, Harry, beaming smiles.

In the heartfelt video, Meghan uploaded to her Stories, the pair can be seen chatting and the mom of two suddenly bursts out laughing as Harry appears to make a joke.

In the video, Meghan and Harry can be seen posing for a shoot backstage before the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios in New York City on Thursday.

The sweet black and white clip of the couple is set to song, Baby, c'est vous.

"Happy World Mental Health Day," Meghan wrote on the picture, adding, "...to the man who always keeps me laughing."

This came after Meghan and Harry made a rare red carpet appearance at the Mental Health awareness event on Thursday.

She donned a sleek black suit by Armani and completed her look with a ponytail and a gold chain necklace.

During the annual World Mental Health Day Festival on Friday, their Archewell Foundation hosted three panels, led by Harry and Meghan.

Harry started off the first session with some notes on mental health, saying, "Thriving or Surviving: How Are Young People Doing in the Digital Age? Today is more than just about conversation — it’s about community.”

"Young people learning to navigate a digital world that wasn't designed with their wellbeing. This is what we've discovered," he continued.

"Maintaining good mental health isn't just an individual challenge, it is a community responsibility. Approach this way, everybody wins. That's what today is about," Harry added.